Madison, Morgan counties limiting coronavirus vaccines to second doses only due to low supplies

The Madison County Health Department currently is giving coronavirus vaccines only to those who need a second dose, EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said Wednesday.

The Morgan County Health Department announced Wednesday it is doing the same.

Birdwell, speaking at the weekly Madison County and Huntsville news conference, said this is due to the availability of vaccines to the department.

It could be up to six weeks before more vaccine is available and appointments can open up to people eligible for first doses, he said.

"As more becomes available, then that may open up appointments earlier, but right now the projected date, the conservative date, is more appointments probably will open up the second week of next month,” Birdwell said.

“If you received your first dose at the Morgan County Health Department, please know that your second dose is here and will be ready when you return,” says Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

Birdwell said to continue to watch the state’s web site for additional appointments. Find it HERE

This does not include the number of vaccines available through Huntsville Hospital or Decatur Morgan Hospital. Click HERE for Huntsville and HERE for Decatur Morgan.