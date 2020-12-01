Madison Hospital sees highest amount of coronavirus patients yet

We are now heading into the ninth month of this pandemic and the president of Madison Hospital, Mary Lynne Wright, said they're now seeing the highest amount of coronavirus patients.

Madison Hospital is averaging 30 coronavirus patients a day. If the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, some hospitals in its system may stop performing elective surgeries, but Wright said they won't turn away sick patients no matter the amount of inpatients.

“We will end up with hall beds, which we do frequently, and I hate to say that, but we will end up with hall beds in the emergency room. We will end up holding patients in our recovery room in surgery if we don’t have a bed on the floor. We have not come up with a number that we’ve said, ‘If we have this amount,’ because where are they going to go?” Wright said.

Wright stresses the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to prevent a surge in cases the next few months.