Madison County woman says she lost more than $250 after grocery delivery driver never brought order

A Madison County woman has a warning for all of us using a grocery delivery service so we can stay out of stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Denelle Taylor says she paid for more than $200 worth of items but never received any of them.

The company Instacart lets you shop from local grocery stores, like Costco, from the internet and the company sends a personal shopper to deliver your purchases to you. However, people on social media and throughout the country are claiming they never received their groceries, and now Taylor is among them.

"Obviously we are asked to stay at home and shelter in place and not go out unless we have to. Well, with delivery systems and the ability to have your groceries delivered or anything else delivered, picked up curbside, it makes it seem quite easy to do that," Taylor said.

Taylor wanted to reduce her family's potential exposure to coronavirus. She ordered her groceries online through Costco, expecting them to be delivered directly to her house by a Costco employee. What she didn't know was the company utilizes a different business, called Instacart, to fill and deliver online orders.

"I guess naively, I just thought that Costco had their employees go get your groceries for you and package them up for you and deliver them," Taylor said.

Taylor's total grocery bill was more than $200, but the food and supplies she ordered never showed up. She says the Instacart shopper claimed to be searching for her house but couldn't find it. After some back and forth communication, she then got a text message.

"[The] person is trying to get a hold of you, they can't find you, come outside," Taylor said. "So I went outside and obviously nobody was there and and I looked at the pin and she was now three hours away from where I was, so I knew at that point I was not going to get my groceries," Taylor said.

WAAY31 reached out to Costco, we were told they have no comment. We also contacted Instacart, and were told if an order is not filled, customers can contact the company online. Instacart says they do "thorough background checks" on their shoppers.

Instacart has its own set of terms of service you agree to when you make a purchase. One of those terms is that you won't hold Instacart responsible for any problems that occur.

Taylor says the entire experience now forces her to put her health at risk and go to the store.

"It's limited my ability to get groceries delivered because I can't trust a third party to deliver them," Taylor said.

WAAY31 contacted the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, they say they have not received local complaints about Instacart at this time.