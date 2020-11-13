Clear
Madison County sheriff: Jail inmate with coronavirus dies of suspected cardiac arrest

A Madison County inmate died Wednesday of suspected cardiac arrest.

A Madison County Jail inmate died this week of suspected cardiac arrest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was transported by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday around 3 a.m. after detention officers and medical staff were notified that he was having what appeared to be a cardiac incident.

The 43-year-old inmate, who the sheriff’s office is not naming due to medical privacy reasons, was awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He had been in the jail since his sentencing on June 15 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (meth).

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate had been receiving regular medical treatment for multiple serious health issues, including cardiovascular disease. It said in its statement Friday “Multiple officers and medical staff performed CPR and utilized an AED until HEMSI personnel could arrive and take over treatment.”

He was taken to the hospital and died at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday. The inmate was tested at the hospital for coronavirus as part of the admission process and received a positive result. This is the first positive coronavirus case at the jail.

The sheriff’s office says a second test was conducted, and the results are pending an Alabama Department of Forensic Science analysis. The department also conducted an autopsy.

“The inmate never displayed or complained of any COVID or flu-like symptoms while in the jail, but as a precautionary measure all inmates, healthcare workers and officers that had been in close contact with the inmate were tested," Friday’s statement said.

The sheriff’s office says more than 50 tests were conducted, and all came back with negative results. It also says no one has shown or complained of any coronavirus or flu-like symptoms.

According to Wednesday's statement, “Every inmate that enters the facility is checked by a medical professional, and the inmate is placed in a separate area of the jail for 14 days to ensure no symptoms develop during that time that could affect the rest of the jail population. There are also multiple measures in place to maintain a sanitary and clean environment.”

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said “As I have said multiple times, we take the health and safety of our inmates, officers and medical staff very seriously. Until now we have been blessed to not have a confirmed case of COVID in our jail, but we have also known that it could happen at any time. That is why we partnered early on in this global crisis with our in-house healthcare provider, Southern Health Partners, to ensure that we had the proper protocols and safeguards in place to not only keep our staff and inmates safe from the virus, but to also maintain the safety and security of the facility. Our thoughts are with the inmate’s family at this time of loss, and I commend the lifesaving efforts that were attempted by our officers and medical staff."

