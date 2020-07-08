Madison County sheriff: Deputies will educate, not arrest, mask order violators

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a video statement released Wednesday night that his office “will not be making arrests against violators” of the county’s mandatory mask-wearing order.

The order, which went into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday and does not yet have an expiration date, addresses the wearing of masks in public places to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Read more about the ordinance here.

Turner said that while wearing masks is an effective way to slow the spread of the virus, “... Our main act of enforcement will be to educate the citizens about (coronavirus) and encourage any citizens of Madison County that (wearing a mask in public) is the right thing to do …"

The sheriff said people should call the office’s non-emergency line (256-722-7181) to report non-compliance. He said a deputy will call or respond in person, and educate the person or persons about the order.

Turner said if education doesn’t work, the deputy will document the incident and inform Alabama Department of Public Health.

He also reminds citizens that businesses can ask people to leave if they are not following the order.

“We all need to work together during this pandemic,” Turner said.

Watch his full statement below: