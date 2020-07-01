Madison County sets coronavirus safety rules for voters

Madison County officials are telling voters what to expect when they head to the polls for the July 14 runoff election.

This week, Probate Judge Frank Barger posted a message on his Facebook page to “ensure a safe elections process for all voters.” He says his office, along with county election officials, Sheriff Kevin Turner and Circuit Clerk Debra Kizer, wants to encourage safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Barger says to enter a polling location, voters will need to follow these rules:

• A mask covering the mouth and nose shall be worn at all times - in the event the voter does not have a mask, one will be provided

• Voters must sanitize hands upon entry - hand sanitizer will be provided

• Voters must maintain a distance of six feet

• Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot – any non-transparent marking device is acceptable – a sanitized pen will be provided, if needed

Barger also said voters may experience delays due to social distancing. Madison County will not offer curbside voting.

“There is not sufficient time to develop procedures, put appropriate materials and safety equipment in place, and train workers to provide a curbside option at polling locations," Barger said in his Facebook post.

If you prefer to cast an Absentee Ballot, the deadline to apply is July 9. If you return it by hand, it must be received by the Absentee Election Manager at the Madison County Courthouse by July 13. If you return it by mail, the last day to postmark the ballot is July 13.

You can apply for an Absentee Ballot here or by calling 256-532-3684.