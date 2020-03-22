Clear

Madison County sees another increase in coronavirus cases

The numbers were updated Sunday morning.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 9:37 a.m. Sunday , March 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 138 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Madison County now has 12 positive coronavirus cases. That's double the number of cases reported Saturday morning.

Also in North Alabama, Jackson County has one case, Lauderdale County has two cases, Limestone County has one case and Cullman County has two cases.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chambers County: 1

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 61

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 2

Lee County: 14

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 12

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Shelby County: 17

St. Clair County: 1

Talladega County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 7

Walker County: 1

Washington County: 1

Total: 138

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events