Madison County sees another increase in coronavirus cases

As of 9:37 a.m. Sunday , March 22, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 138 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Madison County now has 12 positive coronavirus cases. That's double the number of cases reported Saturday morning.

Also in North Alabama, Jackson County has one case, Lauderdale County has two cases, Limestone County has one case and Cullman County has two cases.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chambers County: 1

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 61

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 2

Lee County: 14

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 12

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Shelby County: 17

St. Clair County: 1

Talladega County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 7

Walker County: 1

Washington County: 1

Total: 138

No deaths have been reported.

