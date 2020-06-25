Madison County school system sets start date for new school year

The Madison County Board of Education has set a start date for the next school year.

Board members voted Thursday night to begin the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 19. See the full calendar HERE

Originally, the first day of school was Aug. 5.

Coronavirus, which caused all public schools to shut down earlier this year, played a role in the move.

According to the system, the decision to change the date “was based on information and guidance” from State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey and the Alabama State Department of Education.

Mackey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to “provide guidance to all local school leaders, communities, parents, and students statewide on reopening school efforts for fall 2020.”

