Madison County residents ready for COVID booster shots now that eligibility has opened up

With the CDC expanding the eligibility for those who want or need the COVID-19 booster shots, people in Madison county are hoping more people will get vaccinated.

For those who got the Pfizer or Moderna COVID shots, the list now includes everyone age 65 and up, and any one over the age of 18 who lives in along-term care setting, has underlying medical conditions or lives or works in high risk settings.

All, as long as it's 6 months after you are fully vaccinated.

WAAY-31 spoke to people who are ready for their booster shot.

The number one reason they told me is they have loved ones who are immunocompromised or they are themselves, and they want to keep everyone safe.

"If I can get something that'll help me fight it, yeah I'm going to take it," said one man. "As soon as we heard that there was the potential that we kind of needed boosters, it was like how fast can we get these boosters," said Suzanne Enoch.

Both people we spoke with Saturday told us they are almost impatiently waiting to get their COVID boosters.

Not only for themselves, but for their family and friends.

For those who received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID shots, there's a booster recommendation.

And now the CDC says if you want, you can get a booster that's different from your original vaccine.

Suzanne Enoch told WAAY she is doing this because it's to keep her safe and almost a civic duty at this point.

"If we can minimize the fallout from this, even one life saved, is worth us all making the effort," she said.

As of Saturday morning, there have been a little more than 8,000 deaths this year alone, from COVID in Alabama.

Enoch, along with others say they don't want to be added to that list.

"I want to live. I don't want to die because of COVID," said one man.

Healthcare professionals are still urging everyone to roll up their sleeve and get the shot.

They say with the vaccine, it's been proven to reduce the risk of getting this severe disease, hospitalization and even death in many cases.

To find out more on the booster shots and what the CDC is recommending you can visit here.