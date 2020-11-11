Madison County reports more than 100 total coronavirus deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus fatalities has topped 100 in Madison County according to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Health.

That makes Madison the state's fifth county with confirmed triple-digit fatalities since the pandemic began in March.

The confirmed COVID-19 death toll stood at 105 in Madison County on Wednesday.

Jefferson County, which is the most populous of Alabama's 67 counties, has registered the most deaths at 420, while also reporting the most confirmed cases with 25,158.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows Mobile County has recorded 324 deaths, followed by Montgomery County with 210 and Tuscaloosa County at 117.

Statewide, 2,958 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed.

Alabama, along with much of the country, is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

"Areas like Huntsville and Tuscaloosa are all experiencing a burden of hospitalizations," said UAB Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

As of Wednesday, 1,206 people were getting treatment for the virus in Alabama hospitals.

Since the pandemic began, nearly 22,000 people have been hospitalized across the state.