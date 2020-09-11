Madison County rapist known as ‘Southwest Molester’ dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A 76-year-old inmate serving 830 years in prison on charges from Madison County died in prison on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says John Paul Dejnozka died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was being held at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The department said Dejnozka exhibited coronavirus symptoms and later tested positive. He was quarantined, and then sent to a hospital when his condition worsened. He died at the hospital, according to a news release.

He was serving 17 consecutive sentences, including two counts of rape, two counts of assault with intent to maim, one count of burglary and assault with intent to ravish, 11 counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary out of Madison County, the department said.

Dejnozka was convicted of assaulting and raping 18 women in southwest Huntsville in the 1970s. He often was referred to as the "Southwest Molester."

