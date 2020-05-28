Madison County parents weigh in on possible school's preliminary reopening plan

A vote parents in Madison County are looking forward to is on hold again.

They’re anxiously waiting to learn the school district’s plan for next school year, but that was off the agenda when the board met Thursday evening.

We found out nothing coronavirus is expected to be discussed.

"The fall is when you get the influenza season and with this new coronavirus, it's kind of uncertain and one of my children has asthma and so it's definitely a concern for me," said Kenya Halliburton.

Kenya Halliburton is a mother to 3 boys...and with one of them having a compromised immune system, returning to traditional school is most likely a no-go.

Halliburton told WAAY-31 she wants to know Madison County school’s plans sooner rather than later.

Right now, a spokesperson for the school system told us the district is waiting on guidance from the state superintendent of education.

He told us the district does want to keep virtual learning as an option.

"I think a phased approach would be nice. I would like to see them maybe start with virtual components and then kind of ease their way into a face-to-face," said Halliburton.

The board won’t talk about that in Thursday evening’s meeting though... instead, members are expected to focus on new textbooks and creating an online portal for students to access school records.

Rosanna Mason is OK with that.

"It's still two and half months away, so I think that by then we should have hopefully a better idea of how its affecting kids," she said.

Last week, the state superintendent listed a series of requirements each school must meet before students return to the classroom...and parents are split on what they’ll do when the next school year starts.

"You know if they don't get the virus under control, then I definitely will be keeping my kids home," said Halliburton.

"I think that I would send her back since kids don't seem to be getting greatly affected by it as we know right now," said Mason.

The spokesperson for Madison County Schools told us the district is still hoping to start next school year in early August… but like so many other things, that can still change.

We asked the spokesperson when the board might vote on an extended school calendar and e-learning days, and he said he's unsure at the moment.