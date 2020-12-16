Madison County officials warn about large gatherings for the upcoming holiday season

Madison County leaders are asking people to be smart when it comes to coronavirus and getting together for the holidays this time of year.

One official said he's staying away from his family because it's just too risky.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says 10% of the people they test for coronavirus in the hospital are asymptomatic, meaning they do not have any symptoms of the virus but test positive. He wants people to keep this in mind as they may choose to see family this holiday season.

Spillers said he is not visiting his family this year because of the pandemic and is urging others not to do so as well. He says hospitals are already close to or at capacity, and officials are afraid this spike in the number of cases and hospitalizations will not be over until after the holidays.

"Christmas is much riskier than Thanksgiving was, just because there is so much more COVID prevalence out there today than there was at Thanksgiving, so it's riskier to get together at Christmas than it was at Thanksgiving," said Spillers.

Spillers said the best thing you can do this holiday season is to limit the number of family members you are around and to not see people from different households face to face.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle echoed Spillers' comment saying there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but people need to stay separated and keep sanitizing.