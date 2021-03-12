Madison County mom excited for son to get coronavirus vaccine under expanded eligibility

More people will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting March 22. The state announced we're moving into Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan.

WAAY 31 spoke with Kelley Barber, who said she can finally breathe easily again after learning her son will soon be able to get vaccinated.

Barber's 16-year-old son has Down syndrome. According to a study in the United Kingdom, people with down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than people without Down syndrome. So, Barber is very relieved people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are included in the new expansion.

Barber said she and her family are doing everything in their power to keep her son healthy, since he's at such a high risk of getting severely ill.

“I can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve moved him around like a prized painting, just to keep him protected. Like if someone would get ill where I work, he would go to my parent's house," she said. "So, he’s spent a lot of time at his grandparent's house and he’ll come back home for a while. It’s nice to know my anxiety level can go from a 10 back to a regular 5.”

Barber said she's excited her son will finally be able to go back to school and have a normal life once he's vaccinated.