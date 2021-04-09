Madison County mask mandate expires, leaving businesses to choose whether to mask up or not

The Madison County mask mandate expired Friday at 5 p.m.

Businesses will now have the choice whether to have customers and staff mask up.

At the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair at Toyota Field, you don't have to wear a mask.

One business we heard from on Friday is also not requiring people to mask up anymore.

Innerpsace Brewing in Huntsville will no longer require customers to wear masks. Staff will continue to wear masks, though, until COVID cases drop to an appropriate level.

Customers who wish to wear a mask still can, and Innerspace will be providing them to people if they need one.

"We want our customers to feel comfortable, to feel safe and we really want to get to the point where everybody can come out, come together, in the future have a drink and nobody worry about wearing a mask," said Stewart Money, owner of Innerspace Brewing.

The owner at Innerspace said that during the coronavirus pandemic, they have expanded their outdoor space and the brewery is about to open a beer garden in the back, so there is plenty of outdoor space to choose from.

Another Huntsville business, Drake's, is also allowing guests to choose whether to wear a mask or not.

The manager at Drake's in Huntsville said Friday, all staff will still be wearing their masks, though, because Drake's wants to protect staff members from the virus. On nicer days, the restaurant can open up its garage doors and let in fresh air. That's something the manager says has helped the restaurant be successful during the pandemic.

"The guests will be free to wear them if they want to or not. We're not going to require them to do that. It'll highly be recommended, but we won't require it. And we used to do temperature checks, but we're also going to pull back on that as well," said Lucien Desselle, General Manager at Drake's in Huntsville.

Drake's, along with the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair at Toyota Field, is encouraging people to mask up, but all guests are not required to. Many people at the fair on Friday were not wearing one because of that reason.

On Friday, a lot more families were coming to the fair not wearing masks than families that were wearing them. Even staff members were not masking up.

The fair is entirely outside and there is plenty of room for people to walk in between attractions. It opened Thursday and will be in town for 11 days.