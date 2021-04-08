Madison County mask mandate ends Friday, but local leaders encourage people to continue masking

On Friday, the mask mandate for Madison County will be lifted, but Huntsville leaders are still requesting you wear one in many businesses.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Thursday that when you come to City Hall, you, along with their employees, will still need to wear a mask.

City Hall is just one location, though, out of many where masks will still be required.

Huntsville Hospital employees and visitors will also need to continue to wear a mask while inside.

Battle said that continuing to follow the rules will help us get back to normal in the coming months.

"So, we're trying to protect our public and I think that's the most important thing. I will be looking for businesses that protect the public. That protect the public from...and also protect their employees," said Battle.

Battle said that each individual has the choice whether to wear a mask or not, but when entering businesses that do require a mask, people should honor that.

COVID-19 cases in the county are the lowest they have been since last summer. Some local leaders worry that recent gatherings could lead to an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

Battle said he’s worried we could see a spike in COVID cases in Madison County by the end of next week. That's because spring break was just last week and Easter was last weekend.

If there is not much of a spike, though, Battle said we're on the right course and track to stopping the spread of COVID. He said that we could even be looking at this pandemic in the rearview mirror come summer, but we have to keep up our safety practices.

"As many people have said, let's make sure we continue to do what got us to this place. Let's not spike the ball on the five-yard line and not get over the goal line. Let's make sure that we still stay separated, sanitized and mask when you're in a situation where you can't control your environment within three feet," said Battle.

If we all continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, Battle said we could be back to our new normal at the beginning or middle of summer.