Madison County libraries reopening after coronavirus closures

Libraries in Madison County are reopening after being closed because of coronavirus.

Starting June 15, there will be a limited number of people allowed in so that there's space for social distancing.

The only branch that will stay closed is Cavalry Hill, but there will be a “BookMobile" in the area every Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library is also still providing curbside pickup as long as people use the service.

Operation hours are as follows:

Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. at Downtown, Madison, and Bailey Cove

Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. at Monrovia, Murphy, Hazel Green, Triana and Showers

Monday - Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Gurley and New Hope

