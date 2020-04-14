Madison County law enforcement sees lower crime rate, but uptick in domestic violence calls

WAAY 31 spoke with Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner Tuesday morning about the challenges law enforcement is now facing because of coronavirus.
Law enforcement continues to work, but Turner says the crime rate is still down. There has been an uptick in domestic violence, but other crimes like theft are low.
Deputies have safety equipment, like masks.
Turner said the first weekend of the state health order, there were a couple of groups they had to breakup, but other than that, people have been following the rules.
"I think the people of the county realize this is working," Turner said.
Right now, the Madison County Jail is hosting around 200 inmates that the state department won't accept because of a coronavirus pandemic moratorium that will wrap up soon.
The sheriff added if that moratorium is extended, it will cause financial stress to the county to house the inmates.
