Madison County jury trials suspended for remainder of 2020

Madison County is suspending jury trials through the rest of the year.

In an order on Monday that’s effective immediately, Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall says the decision was made “after conferring with public health officials and reviewing local public health data. It says the “Court finds that additional safeguards are necessary to protect the citizens of Madison County.”

All Circuit Court jury trial dockets, District traffic, Misdemeanor, Small claims and District Civil dockets are suspended immediately.

Judge Hall says these cases continue to be heard, but virtual hearings are encouraged, when possible:

Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters.

Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection.

Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders.

DHR emergency matters related to child protection.

Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders.

Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

Proceedings related to Unlawful Detainer actions.

Proceedings related to Domestic matters.

Proceedings presenting exigent circumstances.

Face masks are required in the Madison County Courthouse.

You can read the order below: