Madison County has 2nd confirmed coronavirus-related death, Marshall County has 1st

There are 39 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:48 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County has its second confirmed death from coronavirus and Marshall County has its first, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

There are 39 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the state, seven in Chambers County, three in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marion County, one in Marshall County, six in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

As of 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 2,009 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Find a breakdown of cases by county here.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

