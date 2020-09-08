Madison County delays capital murder trials, citing coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Madison County is delaying all capital murder trials because of the pandemic.

Attorneys typically call a larger-than-normal number of potential jurors for capital cases. The presiding judge in Madison County, Ruth Ann Hall, says the courthouse in Huntsville doesn't have enough space to allow for proper social distancing in those instances.

Capital cases will be on hold until 2021.

District Attorney Rob Broussard says at least three capital murder cases were set to be tried this year. Trials in other kinds of cases are scheduled to resume next month in Madison County.