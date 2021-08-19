Madison County coroner handles more calls as pandemic drags on



Death. A part of life.

But Madison County is seeing a lot more of it, as Covid-19 cases spike.

“The coroner's office is a full-time job for me,” Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill told WAAY 31 Thursday.

And this pandemic is resulting in a lot more work.

“Most of the deaths that we typically saw were people who may have become ill, self-quarantined at home may not have had any family nobody to check on them, and later found where they had passed,” he said.

With this current surge in delta variant, it’s different than when the pandemic began.

“The vast majority people who do die from the virus will actually have the death occur inside of a medical facility or they’re doing everything I can but sometimes with all the technology in medical advances we have there’s only so much that can be done,” he added.

When Covid patients die in a hospital the coroner isn’t dispatched in most cases. Instead, a funeral home is called. Death certificates spell out the cause of death as either covid or covid was a factor. There isn’t a distinction in the total numbers the state releases.

“It is a heartbreaking experience, and it is for any type of death especially when it comes to Covid, people see it every day,” Dr. Berryhill said.

The coroner and his team are keeping up best they can. And praying this pandemic ends before more lives are lost.

“A life is one of the most precious things there is in once it’s gone, we can’t get it back.”