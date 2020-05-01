Madison County Sheriff’s Office reopening offices, following CDC guidelines

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will reopen its offices on Monday, May 4.
Pistol Permits, Records and the Criminal Investigations offices were closed to walk-ins during the state's stay-at-home order. The department says its offices will be following CDC guidelines.
Access to lobbies will be limited to two visitors at a time, and they must maintain a minimum of six feet between each other. People must also wear a face covering over their mouth and nose.
The department is resuming normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except for holidays. It issued these guidelines for visitors:
PISTOL PERMITS
- Citizens who have received a notification that their pistol permit was approved and is ready for pick-up, can do so at the permit office, 603 Fiber Street.
- Citizens MUST go online to the Sheriff’s Office WEBSITE to apply for a permit. There is a kiosk in the lobby of the pistol permit office for those who do not have internet access, but employees will not be available to assist in the application process.
- Permits are not issued the same day the application is submitted. It typically takes 10-14 days for processing.
- For questions regarding pistol permits, please call 256-532-3731.
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS
- Citizens are encouraged to call, 256-533-8820 or 256-533-8821, to speak with an investigator before coming to the office.
- If you are scheduled to talk with an investigator in person, go to, 715-Wheeler Avenue.
- Due to the inability to maintain recommended distancing, the Sheriff’s Office will NOT be conducting citizen requested fingerprinting until further notice.
RECORDS DIVISION
- Citizens are encouraged to call, 256-532-3416, and talk to a Records Clerk before coming to the office.
- The Records Division is located at, 705-Wheeler Avenue.
