Madison County Sheriff's Office now closed to walk-ins indefinitely

If you have voluntary business with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, it will now have to be over the phone or online.

On Sunday, the office released a statement that states that all of its offices will be closed to public walk-ins "until further notice."

Some of the offices most acutely impacted by the change are the Pistol Permit Office, Criminal Investigations Division and the Records Division.

Residents of Madison County are still able to apply for permits through the Madison County Sheriff's Office website, however, "permits will not be available for pick-up until the office is back open to the public."

Those who need to contact the Criminal Investigations Division regarding an ongoing case can do so by calling 256-533-8820 or 256-533-8821. Face-to-face meetings will be scheduled by an investigator.

When deputies respond to a scene, they will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), like gloves and masks. They may also ask citizens to come outside of their homes if responding to a house.

They also ask resident to call their non-emergency number if you need to speak with someone and it's not an emergency. It's 256-722-7181.

"While we know this may inconvenience some people, it is the responsible thing to do in light of the Governor’s recent stay-at-home order," said Sheriff Kevin Turner in a statement.

"As Sheriff I am responsible for the safety of the citizens of Madison County, and I hope this helps protect not only vulnerable members of the community, but our employees as well. Our community is strong, and we will get through this together. We ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and stay well, but remember we are here when you need us, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."