Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for coronavirus

The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday that one of its deputies has tested positive for coronavirus.

The deputy is recovering and completing a two-week quarantine period at home, according to a news release.

More from the release:

All proper notifications have been made, including the Madison County Human Resources division and the Madison County Health Department.

In the past 2-3 weeks, the sheriff's office had already implemented steps to minimize deputies contact with citizens and other employees, such as taking reports by phone and meeting citizens outside of houses when a response is necessary.

The sheriff's office also eliminated all roll call and similar settings to keep employees from having close contact.

All of our deputies and detention officers are issued personal protective equipment, to include nitrile gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, to help protect them as they continue to serve and protect the community.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said, "The health and well-being of my employees is of utmost importance. They are on the front linein our community and in our jail protecting every day. They also have loved ones they go home to. We are striving to make sure we take every step necessary to protect all our employees and their families so that they can continue to go out and serve the community."

