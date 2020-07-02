Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Detention officer tests positive for coronavirus

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one of its detention officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office news release said, as of Thursday, no inmates at the jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer is on self-isolation.

More from the office’s news release:

The Sheriff’s Office has worked very closely with our contracted medical provider, Southern Health Partners, to ensure that all precautions are being taken concerning the affected employee’s contact with the inmates prior to the positive test result.

The Madison County Jail implemented and continues to maintain multiple steps to reduce the chances of COVID in the Jail. Some of those steps include; having an in-depth medical screening process for all inmates entering the facility, dedicated housing units for a mandatory 14 day quarantine for all inmates entering the jail, a 24/7 medical unit operated by Southern Health Partners to evaluate and treat anyone with potential symptoms, implementing mandatory mask policy for all employees to protect the inmates, constant cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the jail; especially common and high traffic areas. In addition, the Jail has designated areas to isolate anyone who presents flu or COVID like symptoms, and our healthcare provider has tests kits available if needed.

Sheriff Turner said, “We take the health and safety of our inmates and employees very seriously. To date our efforts to reduce exposure to COVID are working because we have not had an inmate test positive. However, we continue to evaluate our processes daily to make sure we are doing our part to protect everyone in our facility”.