Madison County Schools virtual program working after being down for a few hours

Madison County Schools announced its virtual program, SchoolsPLP, is up and running again.

The district basically canceled the virtual learning day because of problems with the system this morning.

Madison County Schools called the issue a specific problem with SchoolsPLP and told WAAY 31 the school system had nothing to do with it.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton emailed and called SchoolsPLP several times Friday to find out what caused the system to go down, and we are still waiting to hear back.

"I believe that this is going to be difficult enough for everybody already as it is and then you add in all of the system errors and system issues and it makes it that much more stressful," said parent, Chrissie Cusmir.

Parent, Chrissie Cusmir, called Friday morning's shut down concerning.

"Without a doubt there's going to be more technical issues. When it's something this new and fresh, without a doubt. There's no way to avoid it," said Cusmir.

SchoolsPLP is the virtual program offered by the state and several district across North Alabama use it, including Huntsville, Madison City, Limestone County and Marshall County.

Those districts did not report any issues with SchoolsPLP Friday morning.

No one at Madison County Schools could explain why it was the only district effected if the problem was with SchoolsPLP.

The district excused student absences because of the problem, but encouraged them to complete assignments after the program was back up and running.

Cusmir hopes future technical issues get worked out quickly.

"I do hope they try to get it sorted out if this is how we have to do things because it's going to be stressful enough," said Cusmir.

In the email we sent to SchoolsPLP , we also asked for a list of main issues that could cause a district's program to shut down. We will let you know when we hear back.