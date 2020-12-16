Madison County Schools to return from winter break on hybrid schedule

Students in Madison County Schools will return from winter break on a hybrid learning schedule.

The district said on Wednesday that it’s moving to Level 2 Hybrid Instruction from Jan. 4 until at least Friday, Jan. 15, which is a half-day for students.

This means students will be divided into two groups and alternate between in-class and remote learning. Group One consists of students with last names starting with A – K. Group Two is made up of students with last names starting with L – Z.

Students will do in-person learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week.

The district’s update on Wednesday said “Our team will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation to determine if a change in our instructional mode is necessary after January 15th.”