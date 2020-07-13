Madison County Schools system releases full 2020-2021 reopening plan

The Madison County Schools system released its full reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday.

It details three levels of safety measures for addressing the spread of coronavirus in schools. These are minimal spread, moderate spread and substantial spread.

The three levels are as follows:

Level 1 (Minimal): Standard preventative measures; students and staff not required to wear masks, but recommended; social distancing encouraged. Parents should do wellness and temperature checks before students go to school.

Level 2 (Moderate): Increased preventative measures, masks required, adjusted school schedule to limit number of students inside schools.

Level 3 (Substantial): School system or school closed; switch to virtual school.

These levels are based on the number of students and staff who tested positive for coronavirus.

The plan also includes guidelines for students and employees to follow if they are exposed to coronavirus or tested positive. In either case, they will be told to go home and follow appropriate measures.

The district is asking parents to screen students for symptoms. They will also be screened visually for symptoms at school by staff members.

There are three learning options for students in the upcoming school year. These are traditional learning, students attending classes virtually through their school or students enrolling in the Madison County Virtual Academy.

In the virtual option, students would not have to go to school, but they would still be enrolled in that school and learn under its terms. They can also still do sports and activities at that school.

The virtual academy is a stand-alone school, grades third through twelfth. The program typically has labs for students and they can do work in person. However, because of coronavirus, the district doesn't think they can do that this year. For the new school year, instruction will be entirely online. Last year, 280 students enrolled in the virtual academy.

You can read the full reopening plan below: