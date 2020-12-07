Madison County Schools' sporting event capacity changing to 20%

The growing number of positive coronavirus cases led to attendance changes for high school sports this winter in Madison County.

WAAY 31 spoke with the county's athletic administrator about the change for fans who’ll be allowed in the stands.

"We want to give them that opportunity. So, if wearing a mask for an hour to watch a game and a kid play, that's not a lot to ask. So, we want to give our kids the best opportunity to compete and enjoy what they're doing," said Lavelle Everett.

Players will still compete on the court, but they’ll see fewer people in the stands.

Attendance at sporting events will be capped out to 20% at every school in the district.

"You know, some of our bigger high schools, we may go down to 400. That would be allowed, depending on their 20%, and some of our middle schools are drastically less," said Everett.

If you don't feel comfortable attending a game or cannot get inside, Everett told us you can watch in the comfort of your home with a subscription-based live feed that most schools have through the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

In between each game, they'll clear the entire gym and clean it, and during the game, the use of masks and social distancing will still be enforced.

Everette hopes with Christmas break coming up, it can give people a time to come to terms with the changes. He's staying positive for another update to get back to a better normal.

"Relax a little bit and enjoy that time. Maybe some of your frustrations will be eased, and hopefully, we'll start seeing some success with restrictions we've placed," he said.

The changes not only affect sporting events, but any extracurricular activity such as concerts and plays.