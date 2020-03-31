Madison County Schools postpone graduation ceremonies, release plan for remainder of the year

Madison County Schools confirm yearly high school graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for later this summer.

The school district says more information will be available once the dates have been confirmed. It also says it will work with parents and students regarding fees that might be refundable.

On Tuesday, Madison County Schools also released their learning plan for the remainder of the year. You can find it below:

Dear Madison County Schools Family,

We are working diligently to create an opportunity for your child to learn during these final weeks of the school year. While no plan is perfect, we feel strongly that our plan will provide the continuity and support families need during these unprecedented times while ensuring our students remain on track to graduate with their class. Teachers are prepared to support your students' learning.

These learning opportunities will be available to you either online or for pick up at one of the six schools where we are currently feeding our students. All students need to be prepared for their next grade or courses, so please consider these lessons as regular school work that is important for your child’s success.

Our learning plan is designed to allow you to work alongside your child and help answer their questions. However, please know their teachers are readily available and easily accessible to answer questions and help you through this process. Our plan is outlined below.

Seniors

Seniors on track to graduate and in good standing as of the third nine-week reporting period will be considered “as meeting the graduation requirements” for the State of Alabama.

Seniors who have not met all graduation requirements will need to complete these requirements. Chromebooks and wifi-hotspots will be provided if needed for Seniors who need to complete coursework.

Seniors who are not on track will be given the opportunity for credit recovery immediately, rather than waiting until summer. Chromebooks and wifi-hotspots will be provided if needed for Seniors who need to complete credit recovery.

Alabama Essential Pathway work hour requirements are waived.

Per ALSDE the Civics test requirement is waived for Seniors.

Our yearly graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled later this summer. More information will be available once the dates have been confirmed.

K-11th Grade Students

Grades for students in K-8 will be determined by an average of their grades from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd nine-weeks.

Grades for students in grades 9-11 will be based on the 3rd nine-week reporting period.

Students in grades 9-11 who have a failing grade for the 3rd reporting period will have an opportunity to recover the credit when school resumes.

The weekly lesson plans provided for your child contain essential content and activities to help them prepare for the next grade level or course.

Weekly lessons can be accessed in the following ways:

Schools will email a survey to parents asking for their preference on how to access these lessons. Schools will begin contacting families the week of April 6.

Weekly lessons will be available online beginning Monday, April 13 at www.mcssk12.org.

A paper copy of the six weekly lesson packets will be available through our feeding sites beginning Wednesday, April 15, 11:00-1:00 (Harvest Elementary, Madison Cross Roads Elementary, Madison County Elementary, Riverton Elementary, and Hazel Green Elementary, New Hope Elementary).

Lessons will also be available at your local school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 AM, beginning Thursday, April 16 until Thursday, April 30.

*If you have questions, please contact your child’s principal or teacher via email.

Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate through these unprecedented times.

Sincerely,

Allen Perkins

Superintendent, Madison County Schools