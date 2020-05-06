Madison County Schools hold annual plant sale despite coronavirus closures

After concern that it might not happen because of coronavirus school closures, Madison County Schools is holding its annual plant sale, just a little differently.

Usually, students sell their vegetables, fruits and flowers for weeks during the school year. The sale is the culmination of months of hard work from Madison County Tech School students. Before the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted, students and staff were worried the sale might not happen.

Principal Melissa Robertson explained how the sale looks a little different this year.

"We've asked them to do pre-orders to help expedite things. We've got one way in and one way out of the green house. We're really trying to abide by social distancing," Robertson said.

If you come to the sale, you're asked to wear a mask. It'll be open at the Madison County Tech School on Jordan Road on Wednesday, Thursday and next Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.