Madison County Schools hiring dozens of employees

The Madison County School System is looking to hire dozens of employees.
A district spokesperson, Tim Hall, said the positions are open due to retirements and resignations. The system is looking to hire teachers, principals, custodians, social workers and more.
Hall said some schools plan to hold digital job fairs.
To see a list of all open positions, click here. The district also has local positions posted here.
