Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan

As more and more coronavirus cases pop up around the country, school districts in North Alabama are reaching out to parents about what they plan to do if the illness reaches their community.

Madison County is the latest school system to issue a contingency plan about the possibility of schools being forced to close.

Right now, Madison County Schools have no plans to close because there are no reported cases in the state. But if that changes, they are working to make sure students are able to work from home.

In a letter to parents, the district says the procedures will be sent out in a separate document, but it doesn't mention if it will be done online or by sending coursework home.

All domestic trips are still on as scheduled, but that could change on short notice. It's also possible extracurricular activities could be canceled if there is a risk of exposure.

So far, Huntsville, Madison and Athens City schools have all released similar plans.

School officials tell us they are keeping an eye on the latest updates to make sure they are keeping students as safe as possible.