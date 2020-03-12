Clear

Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan

School officials tell us they are keeping an eye on the latest updates to make sure they are keeping students as safe as possible.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 9:34 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

As more and more coronavirus cases pop up around the country, school districts in North Alabama are reaching out to parents about what they plan to do if the illness reaches their community.

Madison County is the latest school system to issue a contingency plan about the possibility of schools being forced to close.

Right now, Madison County Schools have no plans to close because there are no reported cases in the state. But if that changes, they are working to make sure students are able to work from home.

In a letter to parents, the district says the procedures will be sent out in a separate document, but it doesn't mention if it will be done online or by sending coursework home.

All domestic trips are still on as scheduled, but that could change on short notice. It's also possible extracurricular activities could be canceled if there is a risk of exposure.

So far, Huntsville, Madison and Athens City schools have all released similar plans.

School officials tell us they are keeping an eye on the latest updates to make sure they are keeping students as safe as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events