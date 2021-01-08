Madison County Schools extends hybrid learning due to coronavirus

Madison County Schools is extending hybrid learning through Jan. 29.

The district made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying “In our continuing efforts to maintain a safe environment and to best meet the needs of our students, we have made the decision to remain on Level 2 - Hybrid Learning of our Reopening Plan through January 29, 2021.”

Right now, the district intends to resume its traditional schedule on Feb. 1.

Hybrid learning means students will be divided into two groups and alternate between in-class and remote learning.

Group One consists of students with last names starting with A – K. Group Two is made up of students with last names starting with L – Z.

Students will do in-person learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week.