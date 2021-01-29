Madison County Schools back to in-person learning on Monday

Madison County Schools are back to in-person learning on Monday.

The schools have been hybrid, switching between in-person classes and virtual. Alicia Hinshaw, a parent of two Madison County Schools students, said she feels hopeful.

“One nine weeks, they’re going. Then, another nine weeks, they’re virtual learning, and then, they’re hybrid,” said Hinshaw.

She said the constant back in-forth between virtual, hybrid and in-person is at times stressful.

“I’m hopeful they’re going to stay with this,” said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw’s son didn’t want to go on camera, but he said he’s excited to go back to school every day. Hinshaw’s 6-year-old daughter said she will miss her mom but is excited to see her best friend again.

Going back to schools means students will get the social experience they need. Hinshaw said they need to get off the screens and spend more time in the classroom.

Madison County Schools said in a news release, "Our team will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation to determine if additional changes are necessary."

“It’s a lot of change for the kids, a lot of change for the parents, for our schedules, for our work, and it’s a trying time,” Hinshaw said.

Madison County Schools said they will continue to monitor coronavirus cases in their schools.