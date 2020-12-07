Madison County Schools reduce capacity limits for winter sports, other events due to coronavirus

The Madison County School System announced Monday a new change in capacity at all spectator and student events for all Madison County Schools.

Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins said the move is to keep these events scheduled and to also control the spread of coronavirus.

The previous AHSAA capacity guideline of 50 percent capacity will be changed to 20 percent capacity.

Spectators must be wearing a mask to enter the gym.

Spectators must wear masks unless eating or drinking.

Spectators must sit and/or stand socially distanced unless with family members.

The 20 percent capacity rule begins immediately.

The winter sports inpacted by the 20% capacity rule are:

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Wrestling

Bowling (Boys/Girls)

Indoor Track