Madison County Schools, Limestone County Schools closing Monday, ahead of statewide mandated closure

The closures start a few days ahead of the mandatory closure put forward by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 3:26 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two more school districts will not have students return on Monday, gettting a head start on a statewide public school closure. 

On Sunday, both Madison County Schools and Limestone County Schools announced that they would be closing schools starting on Monday. Last week, the Alabama Department of Education said public schools across Alabama would be closed starting on Thursday, March 19.

Madison County Schools said in a statement that they would be "providing information on food programs on social media and through local media outlets for those that need it."

An update will be sent from Madison County Schools on Sunday, April 5, to confirm if students will be returning on April 6.

In a similar announcement, Limestone County Schools said their schools will close on Monday for classes, but that "All 12-month employees are to report Monday only for a regular workday."

Their schools will be open to students and faculty from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday "to gather any personal belongings. After this time, no access to the buildings will be permitted."

