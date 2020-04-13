Clear
Madison County School students adjusting to new online learning due to coronavirus

The school district says 70 percent of students use the online program, 30 percent are using hardcopy packets.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 8:59 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Monday marked the beginning of a new form of learning for Madison County School system students after the coronavirus forced schools to shut down. The district's Blended Learning Plan went into effect, where students were provided access to online assignments. Those who don't have internet access were provided with lesson packets.

Dylan Selvage is a junior at New Hope High School and described what day one was like. 

"You have to get online, watch a video, and figure out all the answers for yourself, so you don't have a teacher to ask questions, and be like can you help me find this in the book, or video, you gotta find it for yourself," Selvage said. 

Selvage is one of nearly 20,000 students in the Madison County School District who will finish the school year online, due to the coronavirus.

"I always dread getting up for school but after this, I'd rather be in class," Selvage said.

Selvage says his first assignments weren't hard, just different. Anthony Harbin is a sophomore at Hazel Green High School and agrees.

"It's less pressure to finish it than it would be in school, so it feels like it's more about learning, than the grade," Harbin said. 

Harbin says the challenge is in communication.

"If you don't understand something, sometimes it's hard to explain it over devices instead of in person where teachers explain something to you," Harbin said. 

Harbin says he misses being in the classroom, learning hands-on, with other students surrounding him. The learning has changed, but the students are positive.

"I think it's going to work out for us, for the best, in the end, Selvage said. 

The school district says 70 percent of students use the online program, 30 percent are using hardcopy packets. The district website says this program is "all about equity" and serves every child.

