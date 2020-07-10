Madison County School district reveals 2020 plan with virtual and in-person options

Madison County Schools revealed the plan for the 2020 school year in a board of education meeting Thursday night.

There are three options for parents to choose from. They are in-class instruction, virtual education and enrolling in the Madison County Virtual Academy.

Superintendent Allen Perkins shared the plan in the special session Thursday night. According to the district, it outlines three levels for understanding the spread of coronavirus. These are “minimal, moderate and substantial.”

The district says it will take several steps to ensure the safety of students attending traditional school.

The entire plan will be provided to parents, students and staff on Monday, July 13. Perkins will share the plan, a video outlining it and a parent survey. The survey will be used to determine which learning option parents think is best.

The plan says if the spread of coronavirus gets worse, the district could reduce school capacity by going to an A/B schedule. According to a district spokesperson, Tim Hall, that means some students might attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays, schools could be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning and remaining students would attend on Thursdays and Fridays.

Hall says this is one option administrators are reviewing, but plans are subject to change due to the virus.

The first day of school is Aug. 19. The school calendar is available here.

You can watch Thursday night’s board meeting below: