Madison County School System teacher dies from Covid-19

Kattie Brocato (Image from Madison County School System)

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A teacher at Lynn Fanning Elementary School as died from Covid-19, according to the Madison County School System.

Kattie Brocato taught third grade the school. As of data last updated Sept. 8, there were 10 positive cases among students and staff at Lynn Fanning.

Brocato previously taught at Endeavor Elementary School.

Tim Hall, system spokesman, said there will be additional counselors and social workers on campus of Lynn Fanning and Endeavor elementary school.

“The Madison County School System is saddened to share this news regarding one of our family members. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this family,” Hall said.

