Here’s what you need to know about voting absentee in Madison County during coronavirus

The Madison County absentee ballot office wrapped up its first day of business Wednesday.

It's open for voters who want to apply for or submit their absentee ballots in person as well as anyone who needs help during the absentee ballot voting process.

There are already more than 7,000 requests for absentee ballots in Madison County.

Because of coronavirus more people are filling out absentee ballots.

On the application, Madison County Probate Court Judge Frank Barger said it's important that you check the box where it says you can't physically go to the polls due to illness.

"It's legal, it's within the parameters of the law and based on the emergency order we have from the state level. It's perfectly fine," said Barger.

Barger said he's received positive feedback so far on the absentee ballot office.

People can come in every weekday from 8:30 a. m. to 4:30 p.m. to get help with their absentee ballots, or even submit theirs inside the courthouse.

Barger this year they've seen a large increase in requests for absentee ballots so far, but people still have more than a month to apply for one.

"It's higher than what it has been in past presidential elections. Of course that's reflective of COVID-19. We'll likely have a very high turnout in absentee voting but there's no way to predict what the numbers will be," he said.

The office is on the first floor of the Madison County Courthouse.

When entering the courthouse you must wear a mask, social distance and try to bring your own pen.

Barger told us if you want, you can also fill out your application online or call with questions but he hopes you vote come November.

"People have fought and died for the opportunity to vote. Not only for it to be available but there's certain portions of our society that have had to work even harder to vote so please exercise your right," he said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29 and you can do that in the absentee ballot office.

Barger told us there will be additional absentee ballot drop off and voting assistance sites opening next month.