Madison County Probate Court offices closed due to coronavirus exposure

All offices of the Probate Court of Madison County are closed due to coronavirus exposure.
Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said in a tweet on Thursday “To protect our staff & the public, all offices of the Probate Court of Madison County are closed effective immediately due to COVID-19 exposure."
Barger said they will confirm the date and time for reopening on social media on Sunday, Jan. 3.
