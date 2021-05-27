Clear
Madison County Jail will start vaccinating inmates on Friday

Sheriff Kevin Turner said only 10% of jail inmates have shown interest in getting the coronavirus vaccine. Turner hopes that changes once they begin administering vaccines.

Posted: May 27, 2021 7:26 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

The Madison County Detention Facility will start adminstering vaccines to its inmate's on Friday.

The county jail is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the National Guard Medical Unit to vaccinate inmates in their pods.

Since the pandemic started, only 13 inmates have tested positive with the coronavirus. Turner said none of the jails inmates have died over the course of the pandemic. 

The county jail is still enforcing the usage of masks. Sheriff Turner said safety is the jails top priority.

The Madison County jail will be offering both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The inmates are able to choose with vaccine they'd prefer.

"What I want to do today is to reach out and talk to the people who are incarcerated inside that jails families," said Sheriff Turner. "If you talk to your loved one, and they're incarnated, just talk to them and advise them that it’d be a good idea to get the vaccine."

