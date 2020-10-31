Madison County Jail to offer offsite video visitation for inmates

Before the holidays roll around, the Madison County Jail is bringing back a way for inmates to communicate with family, friends and others.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that offsite video visitation will be offered starting on Monday, November 9.

Those wishing to speak with inmates can do so using any high-speed internet connection coupled with a web camera, microphone and speaker. The service costs $0.31 per minute.

A video visit can be done by first signing up for an account at www.ncic.com and then looking for "Inmate Video Visit." From there, they can schedule an appointment.

Inmates are allowed up to three visits per week. The windows for a visit are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Video visits can be scheduled starting on November 2. The first visits would take place starting on Monday, November 9. All visits are "closely monitored by MCSO staff employees."

Visits must be scheduled at least a week in advance and can last no longer than 20 minutes.

They also warn that "Anyone attempting to conduct a remote video while driving will be permanently blocked from the service."