Madison County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

A Madison County inmate is being monitored after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old inmate, who is not being identified for privacy reasons, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Nov. 27 for theft of property, failure to appear warrants and probation violation in Madison.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was taken straight to the medical ward for treatment of an unrelated skin condition. He was cleared to leave the medical ward on Dec. 1 and was transferred to the coronavirus quarantine unit.

The sheriff’s office says “All inmates booked into the Jail undergo a medical screening process and are housed in a quarantine area of the Jail for fourteen days for monitoring to ensure they do not develop any COVID or Flu like symptoms.”

The inmate was transferred back to an isolation unit in the medical ward on Dec. 7 after he began running a fever. He tested positive for coronavirus the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10.

The sheriff's office says contact tracing was performed and all inmates in the coronavirus quarantine unit are being tested.

The inmate’s symptoms are not severe, and he is being monitored on a 24-hour basis.

“As Sheriff I take the health and safety of our inmates seriously. We have established protocols and procedures to help minimize the risk of COVID and Flu in the Jail, but we also understand the possibility still exists for an inmate to have COVID. We will continue to evaluate our procedures and work closely with Southern Health Partners in an effort to keep a healthy jail environment,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner.