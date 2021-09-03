Madison County Jail inmate dies of Covid-19 complications

A Madison County Jail inmate died Friday from complications due to Covid-19, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Scott Davis died Friday after spending 17 days in Huntsville Hospital, the office said.

He displayed flu-like symptoms on Aug. 18 and tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release. Davis spent several days on a ventilator, it said.

According to jail records, Davis was charged with possession of child pornography, production of pornography with minors, enticing a child, and travelling to meet a child for a sex act.

The sheriff’s office said Davis’ jail housing unit was placed on quarantine lockdown after he was hospitalized, and that no one in the jail has “displayed serious flu-like symptoms.”