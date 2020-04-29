The Madison County Courthouse will reopen to the public on May 4.
That’s according to Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. He said they’re going to require the public and all employees to wear a face covering when inside a county office or in the courthouse.
The courthouse has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Related Content
- Madison County Courthouse to reopen May 4
- Madison County Courthouse expected to reopen next week
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
- Area leaders expected to discuss plan to reopen Madison County
- Colbert County Courthouse closes until April 6
- Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Marshall County Courthouse closed through May 1 due to coronavirus
- DeKalb County closes courthouse to prevent coronavirus spread
- Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan
Scroll for more content...