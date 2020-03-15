Madison County Courthouse closing due to coronavirus

The Madison County Courthouse is closed indefinitely starting Monday due to the coronavirus. In a release from county officials, it states the preventative measure is to ensure the health and safety of all residents and employees.
Residents can contact their local district commissioner for specific details regarding operations and office hours. You can find their contact information here.
Essential service departments including Water, Sanitation, and Public Works will continue to work during the closure. Residents can use online services to access information, conduct county business and pay bills.
County officials will notify residents of any changes to services.
