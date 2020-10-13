Madison County Courthouse already busy with voters submitting absentee ballots

We are three weeks away from the Nov. 3 presidential election, and elections offices tell us they are already extremely busy with voters coming to submit absentee ballots.

That includes voting at the Madison County Courthouse.

There has been a steady stream of people going in and out of the courthouse, and many of them are there to vote.

Robert Spencer has already voted in the Nov. 3 election.

"I did the initial voting back in July and then most recently submitted my absentee ballot for the upcoming election in November," said voter, Robert Spencer.

And he is fully confident his vote will be counted.

"If I had waited till the last minute, I might have some concerns about it, but given that I did it two weeks ago, I have no doubt that it will get there in time," said Spencer.

He said it's a safer option for voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Overall, health wise, I think it's much safer to pursue that," said Spencer.

You can still request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election or come vote in person at the Madison County Courthouse.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is next Monday, Oct. 19.